Jan 14 Ericsson

* Ericsson takes legal action to ensure fair licensing agreement with apple for mobile technology

* Ericsson says every apple smartphone and tablet with cellular capability uses technology from ericsson

* Ericsson says license agreement has expired and no new agreement has been reached

* Ericsson filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting the court to determine if its global licensing offer for Ericsson's standard essential patent portfolios to Apple is fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)