Jan 14 Norwegian Property Asa

* Stein Erik Hagen's Canica AS has sold 27,400,000 shares in Norwegian Property at a price of NOK 10.20 per share

* Following this transaction Canica's shareholding will be 67,283,425 shares corresponding to 12.27 per cent

* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen's Geveran Trading has bid NOK 10 per share for Norwegian Property. The bid expires on Jan 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)