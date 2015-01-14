Jan 14 Fenner Plc :

* Have further increased our focus on margin control across group

* Cost reduction programmes have been implemented or accelerated and selected capital projects have been deferred across group

* Recent, precipitous fall in oil prices is expected to affect demand levels in those AEP businesses directly involved in oil and gas industry from early in calendar year 2015

* Against a continuing backdrop of global mineral oversupply and correspondingly low commodity prices, any recovery in our ECS markets continues to be deferred

* Capital programmes for 2015 are being curtailed to include only essential or near-term payback projects

* Future major projects have been deferred pending improved market conditions, which is currently expected to result in significantly lower capex in 2016 than previously indicated

* New management actions will reduce run rate of cash overhead expenditure across group by an incremental 9 mln stg on an annualised basis

* Anticipate 2015 full year earnings to be slightly below our previous range of expectations