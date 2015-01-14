UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
Jan 14 Fenner Plc :
* Have further increased our focus on margin control across group
* Cost reduction programmes have been implemented or accelerated and selected capital projects have been deferred across group
* Recent, precipitous fall in oil prices is expected to affect demand levels in those AEP businesses directly involved in oil and gas industry from early in calendar year 2015
* Against a continuing backdrop of global mineral oversupply and correspondingly low commodity prices, any recovery in our ECS markets continues to be deferred
* Capital programmes for 2015 are being curtailed to include only essential or near-term payback projects
* Future major projects have been deferred pending improved market conditions, which is currently expected to result in significantly lower capex in 2016 than previously indicated
* New management actions will reduce run rate of cash overhead expenditure across group by an incremental 9 mln stg on an annualised basis
* Anticipate 2015 full year earnings to be slightly below our previous range of expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
