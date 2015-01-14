Jan 14 Salamander Energy Plc

* Operational and corporate update

* 2014 average production of 14,200 boepd

* Kerendan Gas Processing facility is nearing completion

* Intention to terminate sale of an effective 40 pct interest in Greater Bualuang area with mutual agreement by SONA

* Once terminated with consent of Ophir, such termination will satisfy SONA condition to Ophir offer