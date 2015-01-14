Jan 14 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Group revenue increased by approximately 12 pct at constant currency

* Good momentum has continued in Europe with sales growing at 7 pct at constant currency

* New differentiated generic farm animal antibiotic aerosol was approved in Europe during period

* Will accelerate investment in sales and marketing infrastructure, particularly in US as we look to strengthen our market presence