Jan 14 Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd

* Served formal notice to terminate contract with Shaft Sinkers as its principal shaft sinking and development contractor on 14 January 2015

* Commenced with process in 2014 to contract directly, where appropriate, with all project related suppliers and have available critical equipment to continue shaft equipping

* RBPlat will engage with all interested parties including shaft sinkers, their employees, union representatives and aveng mining shafts and underground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [RBPJ.J SHFT.L]