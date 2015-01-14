UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 14 Deltex Medical Group Plc :
* 20 pct US surgical probe revenue growth on constant currency basis for year
* UK surgical probe revenue down 20 pct. As previously advised, NHS hospitals have responded to NHS cash crisis by de-stocking
* Overall international surgical probe revenue down 29 pct with small number of anticipated major orders not completed
* FY group sales for statutory reporting purposes are expected to be about 6.5 million stg
* Company expects shortfall in sales against market forecasts to result in losses being approximately 1.2 million stg higher than market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.