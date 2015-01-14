UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 14 Provident Financial Plc
* Group expects to report results for 2014 in line with market expectations
* Cost of pilot credit card operation in Poland is expected to be approximately 10 mln stg for 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.