Jan 14 Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd

* Current drop in oil price is not sustainable for an extended period of time, and oil price will ultimately improve

* In near-term oil price brings benefits such as cost reductions for exploration

* Drop in oil company share prices and ongoing difficulties accessing fresh capital provides opportunities to buy distressed assets and companies

* Has received an unsolicited approach to farm into one of its NZ permits

* Talks ongoing as directors consider that NZ farmout pact may be means of maintaining a strong level of activity and preserve cash