Jan 14 Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd
* Current drop in oil price is not sustainable for an
extended period of time, and oil price will ultimately improve
* In near-term oil price brings benefits such as cost
reductions for exploration
* Drop in oil company share prices and ongoing difficulties
accessing fresh capital provides opportunities to buy distressed
assets and companies
* Has received an unsolicited approach to farm into one of
its NZ permits
* Talks ongoing as directors consider that NZ farmout pact
may be means of maintaining a strong level of activity and
preserve cash
