Jan 14 Range Resources Ltd

* Received a letter from lind seeking repayment of full outstanding amount under facility no later than 15 january 2015

* Initial facility has a face value of us$7.25 million

* Communicated to lind that it wishes to repay facility in cash and intends on using core capital financing to meet such final repayment

* Intends to submit a settlement proposal to lind by 15 january 2015 for their consideration

* Shares will remain in trading suspension until such time as an agreement is reached with lind, or company has sufficient alternative financing to repay lind facility in full

* Yet to receive any sales proceeds in respect of texas asset disposal