Jan 14 Range Resources Ltd
* Received a letter from lind seeking repayment of full
outstanding amount under facility no later than 15 january 2015
* Initial facility has a face value of us$7.25 million
* Communicated to lind that it wishes to repay facility in
cash and intends on using core capital financing to meet such
final repayment
* Intends to submit a settlement proposal to lind by 15
january 2015 for their consideration
* Shares will remain in trading suspension until such time
as an agreement is reached with lind, or company has sufficient
alternative financing to repay lind facility in full
* Yet to receive any sales proceeds in respect of texas
asset disposal
