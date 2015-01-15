Jan 15 Koninklijke Ahold NV

* Consolidated net sales of eur8.1 billion for Q4 of 2014, an increase of 7.9 pct

* Consolidated net sales were eur 32.8 billion, an increase of 0.5 pct compared to 2013

* At constant exchange rates net sales were up 2.6 pct

* Expect our free cash flow for year to be higher than guided in our previous outlook