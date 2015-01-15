Jan 15 Sirius Minerals Plc

* Provide a procedural update on approvals process for proposed harbour facilities at Teesside for York Potash project

* Has decided to withdraw its current application for a development consent order, with a view to refining certain options in application

* Purpose of resubmission is to facilitate a more efficient examination process

* Revised application will be submitted in near future and a brief update will be provided to market when this is accepted by planning inspectorate

