Jan 15 Sirius Minerals Plc
* Provide a procedural update on approvals process for
proposed harbour facilities at Teesside for York Potash project
* Has decided to withdraw its current application for a
development consent order, with a view to refining certain
options in application
* Purpose of resubmission is to facilitate a more efficient
examination process
* Revised application will be submitted in near future and a
brief update will be provided to market when this is accepted by
planning inspectorate
* Does not affect overall timescales or other key planning
decisions for project
