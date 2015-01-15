Jan 15 Datatec Ltd

* Seems clear that economic recovery underway in USA but elsewhere in Europe and EMS economic conditions remain mixed and capital, currency market volatility has increased

* As anticipated, experiencing an increase in revenues relative to first half of current financial year

* Has continued its improved performance during period

* Board expects group to achieve forecast result for 2015 financial year

* Revenue growth will be largely driven by an improved performance at Westcon

* Westcon's revenues will constitute approximately 75 pct of total revenue mix and logicalis' revenues 24 pct