Jan 15 Velto Cars SA :

* Krzysztof Szczupak lowers his stake in company to 8.78 percent from 36.69 percent after registration of company's capital increase

* After the company's capital increase, the amount of the Velto Cars' shares owned by Krzysztof Szczupak has not changed and is equal to 3,081,636 shares