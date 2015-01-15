Jan 15 Foschini Group Ltd :

* Group sales for 9 months to 27 December 2014 increased by 10,5 pct with same store sales growth of 5,1 pct

* Christmas trading was above expectation with group sales growth for December (30 November 2014 to 27 December 2014) of 12,5 pct and same store growth of 7,3 pct