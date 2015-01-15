Jan 15 Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc
:
* Debt refinancing & operations update
* Successfully refinanced its existing debt facilities with
a new $700 million seven-year secured term facility and $300
million three year secured revolving credit facility
* Seven year facility also includes an option for company to
upsize facility by up to an additional $700 million for
qualifying acquisition opportunities
* Achieved a new production record when gross daily liquids
production at OMLS 4, 38 and 41 exceeded 76,000 bopd in December
* Net working interest production for full year 2014 has
averaged about 24,248 bopd and 39.4 mmscfd, in line with FY
guidance of 29,000 - 33,000 boepd
* Proceeds from draw down has been used to repay company's
existing debt facilities totalling $552 million, will be used to
fund new business, development opportunities
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)