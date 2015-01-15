Jan 15 Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc :

* Debt refinancing & operations update

* Successfully refinanced its existing debt facilities with a new $700 million seven-year secured term facility and $300 million three year secured revolving credit facility

* Seven year facility also includes an option for company to upsize facility by up to an additional $700 million for qualifying acquisition opportunities

* Achieved a new production record when gross daily liquids production at OMLS 4, 38 and 41 exceeded 76,000 bopd in December

* Net working interest production for full year 2014 has averaged about 24,248 bopd and 39.4 mmscfd, in line with FY guidance of 29,000 - 33,000 boepd

* Proceeds from draw down has been used to repay company's existing debt facilities totalling $552 million, will be used to fund new business, development opportunities