BRIEF-Diamyd Medical invests in patent protection for Diamyd
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
Jan 15 Air Liquide Sa
* Air Liquide is pursuing the development of its home healthcare activity in Europe with the acquisition of Optimal Medical Therapies
* Founded in 1998, OMT, which has 45 employees, provides home healthcare services for around 5,000 patients and generated annual sales revenue of 28 million euros in 2013.
* The company is recognized for its expertise in home infusion services that include immunotherapy, pain management, and the treatment of pulmonary hypertension and Parkinson`s disease.
* Via this acquisition, which takes the form of a majority stake (65%), Air Liquide reinforces its position in the German home healthcare market. In 2011, the Group acquired Licher Medical Therapy (LMT), one of Germany`s leading players in the area of medico-technical management at home with infusion therapies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Geert De Clercq)
* DIAMYD MEDICAL INVESTS IN BROAD INTERNATIONAL PATENT PROTECTION FOR DIAMYD® AND NEW STUDY DRUG HAS BEEN PRODUCED
* Says unit Heptares received milestone payment of $12 million from AstraZeneca, on small molecule A2A antagonist AZD4635 (HTL-1071)
* AGREEMENT WITH TWO NEW MUNICIPALITY CLIENTS FOR TRIPLEA SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)