Jan 16 Foschini Group Ltd :
* Acquisition of international multi-channel retailer Phase Eight and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Entered into an agreement to acquire about 85 percent of Poppy Holdco Limited, which trades as Phase Eight
* Has acquired group from funds advised by Towerbrook Capital Partners L.P., who are exiting business completely
* Through put/call arrangements, it has been agreed that TFG will have right to acquire and management following completion of acquisition in three equal tranches
* Deal of Phase Eight is at an enterprise value of 238 mln stg (zar4,353m) with an equity value of gbp159.2m (zar 2,912m) with net debt, related adjustments
* Inancing acquisition through a combination of proceeds from sale of RCS Group and South African 2 cash resources
* Existing indebtedness of Phase Eight has been refinanced through a new UK facility of gbp80m which has been raised on a non-recourse basis to TFG
* Acquisition is anticipated to be earnings-neutral in 2016 financial year
* Will consolidate 2 months of Phase Eight trading in its March 2015 results. Impact of these results (excluding one-off deal costs) not expected to have a material impact on 2015 fy earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
