Jan 15 Vodafone Group Plc

* Directorate change

* CTO Steve Pusey to retire; Johan Wibergh appointed as successor

* Announced that its chief technology officer Steve Pusey has informed board of his intention to retire from Vodafone on 31 July 2015.

* Successor as group technology officer will be Johan Wibergh who is currently executive vice president and head of networks segment at Ericsson

* Wibergh wil join group in May 2015 to enable a period of transition prior to Steve Pusey's retirement

* Steve Pusey will step down from board after Vodafone Group annual general meeting on 28 July 2015 and will not stand for re-election.