BRIEF-YeaShin International Development sets coupon rate for 2017 1st series corporate bonds at 0.89 pct
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
Jan 15 Kardan Nv
* Sells its water infrastructure company in china
* Total consideration of two phases amounts to RMB 630 million (approximately 86 mln eur/ $102 million
* Sale of KWIG will take place in two phases (75 pct and 25 pct) to be finalized before end of June 2015
* CGGC investment will repay all outstanding loans provided to KWIG by kardan group companies, totaling approximately $49 million
* Closing of first phase of transaction is expected to take place in February 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1C3LHOh) Further company coverage:
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :
MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's economic growth will be capped at 1.5-2.0 percent in the absence of structural reforms, regardless of oil prices, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said at an economic conference on Wednesday.
DUBAI, April 5 Saudi Arabia has chosen a hybrid structure for its debut international sukuk, the prospectus for the offer showed, a format widely used in the Saudi local debt market, but not the most popular for sovereign issues.