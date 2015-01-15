Jan 15 Kardan Nv

* Sells its water infrastructure company in china

* Total consideration of two phases amounts to RMB 630 million (approximately 86 mln eur/ $102 million

* Sale of KWIG will take place in two phases (75 pct and 25 pct) to be finalized before end of June 2015

* CGGC investment will repay all outstanding loans provided to KWIG by kardan group companies, totaling approximately $49 million

* Closing of first phase of transaction is expected to take place in February 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/1C3LHOh) Further company coverage: