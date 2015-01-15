Jan 15 John Swan And Sons Plc :

* Extension of takeover code deadline

* With consent of panel, agreed to an extension of this deadline under rule 2.6(c) of code until 5.00 pm on 12 February, 2015

* Negotiations between John Swan and H&H are ongoing at indicative cash offer price of £13.50 per John Swan ordinary share set out within announcement of 18 December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)