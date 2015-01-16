BP makes third gas discovery in Egypt's North Damietta Concession
CAIRO, March 26 BP has made a gas discovery in the North Damietta Offshore Concession in Egypt's East Nile Delta, its third in the block, it said on Sunday.
Jan 16 BP Plc :
* BP statement on phase 2 decision in Gulf oil spill trial
* Court found that 3.19 million barrels of oil were discharged into gulf of mexico and therefore subject to a clean water act (CWA) penalty
* No penalty has yet been determined
* Decisions in phase 1 and phase 2 trials represent steps in process of assessing a CWA penalty
* In addition, court found that BP was not grossly negligent in its source control efforts
* Third phase of CWA trial, currently scheduled to begin in court on Tuesday, 20 January, 2015, will address penalty to be assessed
* Believes that considering all statutory penalty factors together weighs in favor of a penalty at lower end of statutory range
* BP is continuing to review court's decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.