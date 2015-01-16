Jan 16 BP Plc :

* BP statement on phase 2 decision in Gulf oil spill trial

* Court found that 3.19 million barrels of oil were discharged into gulf of mexico and therefore subject to a clean water act (CWA) penalty

* No penalty has yet been determined

* Decisions in phase 1 and phase 2 trials represent steps in process of assessing a CWA penalty

* In addition, court found that BP was not grossly negligent in its source control efforts

* Third phase of CWA trial, currently scheduled to begin in court on Tuesday, 20 January, 2015, will address penalty to be assessed

* Believes that considering all statutory penalty factors together weighs in favor of a penalty at lower end of statutory range

* BP is continuing to review court's decision