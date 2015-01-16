Jan 16 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc

* Board expects full year revenues to grow by around 10% to £248 million,

* And fy adjusted ebitda to grow by 13% to in region of £95 million.

* Group's financial position remains strong and at 31 december 2014, group had net cash of £10.5 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: