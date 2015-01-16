Jan 16 Spectris Plc :

* Sales for Q4 increased by 5 pct compared to same period last year

* Like-for-Like sales grew by 2 pct compared to 2013

* After adjusting for acquisitions, which contributed 1 pct, and foreign currency exchange movements, which had a negative effect of 5 pct, reported sales for 2014 decreased by 2 pct

* Full year adjusted operating profit is expected to be approximately 198 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)