UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Jan 16 Spectris Plc :
* Sales for Q4 increased by 5 pct compared to same period last year
* Like-for-Like sales grew by 2 pct compared to 2013
* After adjusting for acquisitions, which contributed 1 pct, and foreign currency exchange movements, which had a negative effect of 5 pct, reported sales for 2014 decreased by 2 pct
* Full year adjusted operating profit is expected to be approximately 198 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.