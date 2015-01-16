Jan 16 Dialight Plc :

* Lighting revenues grew by 50 pct at constant currency

* Expects that group's results for year ended Dec. 31, 2014 will be in line with market expectations

* Roy Burton, group chief executive, has informed board that he is undergoing treatment for a medical condition which impacts his ability to travel for time being

* Roy Burton, group chief executive, has informed board that he is undergoing treatment for a medical condition which impacts his ability to travel for time being