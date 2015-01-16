Jan 16 Rangers International Football Club Plc
* Further re: SPFL claim
* Clarifies that co did not "lose" its appeal to judicial
panel of Scottish FA in respect of EBT Commission fine of
250,000 stg levied on RFC 2012 Plc
* Merits of appeal were not heard or determined, hearing
simply established that subject matter of dispute did not fall
within jurisdiction of judicial panel
* Directors believe that likelihood of an outflow of
economic benefit arising is such that no provision or contingent
liability has been included within accounts
