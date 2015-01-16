Jan 16 Rangers International Football Club Plc

* Further re: SPFL claim

* Clarifies that co did not "lose" its appeal to judicial panel of Scottish FA in respect of EBT Commission fine of 250,000 stg levied on RFC 2012 Plc

* Merits of appeal were not heard or determined, hearing simply established that subject matter of dispute did not fall within jurisdiction of judicial panel

* Directors believe that likelihood of an outflow of economic benefit arising is such that no provision or contingent liability has been included within accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: