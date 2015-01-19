Jan 19 Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Update regarding financing initiatives

* Company continues to need funding, including urgent short term financing

* Assets (other than Ibrox), cash flow, business does not support significant financing, on open market commercial basis

* Directors are pursuing bi-lateral discussions with two parties who are both stakeholders in rangers

* It may be necessary to use ibrox stadium as security; such a decision would not be taken lightly