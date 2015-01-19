Jan 19 Thorntons Plc :

* For Q2 "strong retail performance which is in contrast to disappointing UK commercial sales within our FMCG division"

* Consequence of challenges experienced in a couple of major grocers combined with short-term difficulties at our new centralised warehouse

* Retail divisional sales declined by 2.4 pct to 44.9 mln stg

* FMCG divisional sales decreased by 10.3 pct to 41.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: