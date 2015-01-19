UPDATE 2-Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty in new drive to expand
* Shares up 1 pct (Adds CFO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
Jan 19 Thorntons Plc :
* For Q2 "strong retail performance which is in contrast to disappointing UK commercial sales within our FMCG division"
* Consequence of challenges experienced in a couple of major grocers combined with short-term difficulties at our new centralised warehouse
* Retail divisional sales declined by 2.4 pct to 44.9 mln stg
* FMCG divisional sales decreased by 10.3 pct to 41.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.