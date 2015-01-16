Jan 16 Teliasonera

* Says in Q4 of 2014, operating income will be impacted by non-recurring items of SEK -2,232 million

* As a result of the annual impairment review, TeliaSonera will record a total SEK 1,465 million non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and other fixed assets in Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova.

* The economic uncertainty in these three countries have impacted our long term view on the value.

* Further, TeliaSonera will record a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 381 million associated to the WiMax operation acquired in Kazakhstan in January 2013.