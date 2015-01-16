Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 16 Teliasonera
* Says in Q4 of 2014, operating income will be impacted by non-recurring items of SEK -2,232 million
* As a result of the annual impairment review, TeliaSonera will record a total SEK 1,465 million non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and other fixed assets in Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova.
* The economic uncertainty in these three countries have impacted our long term view on the value.
* Further, TeliaSonera will record a non-cash impairment charge of SEK 381 million associated to the WiMax operation acquired in Kazakhstan in January 2013. Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order