BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Jan 19 Revenio Group Oyj :
* Says Icare Finland Oy, part of the Renevio Group, received a sales permit for company's TA01 tonometer in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310