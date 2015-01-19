UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Phoenix Equity Partners:
* Deal to acquire Bridge Leisure, holiday park operator, alongside current management team led by CEO Andrew Howe
* As part of deal, Bridge Leisure is simultaneously acquiring silver sands holiday park, located in Scotland
* Ares Management and RBS will be providing debt funding for the transaction
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.