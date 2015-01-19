Jan 19 Centrica Plc

* British Gas to cut gas bills by 5 pct

* British Gas is to reduce household gas prices by 5 pct, cutting annual energy bills on average by 37 pounds

* Co's wholesale costs for 2015 are now reducing to a level where we can pass this reduction to our customers

* Given continuing volatility of wholesale prices, we will be keeping our prices under review for further movements up or down. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: