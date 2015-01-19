UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
Jan 19 Centrica Plc
* British Gas to cut gas bills by 5 pct
* British Gas is to reduce household gas prices by 5 pct, cutting annual energy bills on average by 37 pounds
* Co's wholesale costs for 2015 are now reducing to a level where we can pass this reduction to our customers
* Given continuing volatility of wholesale prices, we will be keeping our prices under review for further movements up or down. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
SANTIAGO, April 3 Chile's central bank cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2017 to a range of 1.0 percent to 2.0 percent, it said Monday, warning that a long strike at the world's biggest copper mine would likely shave off 0.2 percentage points in the year.