Jan 19 Cybercom Group Ab

* Cybercom awarded kammarkollegiet's two major framework agreements

* Cybercom is one of seven vendors selected within the Software and Services, Office Support framework agreement

* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of SEK 1,100 million per year

* Cybercom is also one of six vendors selected within the Software and Services, Basic IT framework agreement

* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of approximately SEK 300 million per year