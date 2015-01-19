Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 Cybercom Group Ab
* Cybercom awarded kammarkollegiet's two major framework agreements
* Cybercom is one of seven vendors selected within the Software and Services, Office Support framework agreement
* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of SEK 1,100 million per year
* Cybercom is also one of six vendors selected within the Software and Services, Basic IT framework agreement
* The contract is for two years with an option for a further two years, and is estimated to be worth a total of approximately SEK 300 million per year Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order