Jan 19 Loulis Mills SA :

* Announces that according to share buyback program decided on Jan. 15, 2015, 90 percent of the shares that will be bought back, will be cancelled

* Announces that the rest 10 percent of shares that will be bought back could be shared to personnel following decision of the Company Source text: bit.ly/1Ei7MrR

