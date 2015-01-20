Jan 20 Macintosh Retail Group Nv

* Sales growth in Fashion continues both off- and online in weak shoe market, but at lower pace (+ 2.0%) than in first three quarters (+ 7.6%)

* Underlying operational EBIT Fashion in Q4 positive but around  6 million lower than in Q4 2013

* Underlying operational EBIT Macintosh is expected to come out around  2 million under 2013

* A structural reinforcement of the competitive position of fashion will be investigated pro-actively, also in the context of the in 2014 decreasing shoe markets in the netherlands and belgium