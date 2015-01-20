Jan 20 Iqe Plc

* Pre-close trading update

* Trading during second half of year has been good and that it expects to report a performance for year as a whole in line with market expectations

* Revenue for year is expected to be approximately 112 mln stg, with second half revenues of about 60 mln stg

* Other headline trading figures are also expected to match expectations

* EBITDA is projected to be up by about 8 pct year on year at approximately 27 mln stg, following a second half EBITDA of approximately 16 mln stg

* Adjusted, fully diluted EPS for year is expected to be up about 20 pct at approximately 2.4 pence

* Approximately 5 mln stg of cash restructuring costs (now complete) and after approximately 8 mln stg of contingent deferred consideration (payments of which will end in 2016)

* Prospects for current financial year are positive

* Prospects for current financial year are positive

* Well set to achieve market expectations for 2015