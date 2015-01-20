Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Bayer
* Says Xarelto in european label update
* Says Xarelto label update affects patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (af) undergoing cardioversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Georgina Prodhan)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: