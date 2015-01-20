Jan 20 Dragon Oil Plc
* Trading statement
* 6.8 pct increase in average daily production rate to
approximately 78,790 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2014
compared to 73,750 bopd in 2013
* Average daily production rate for month of december 2014
was approximately 89,680 bopd with exit rate of 92,008 bopd
* 2014 year-end oil and condensate 2p reserves amount to 663
(2013: 675) million barrels
* Dragon oil sold 13.5 million barrels of crude oil in 2014
(2013: 11.5 million barrels)
* Gas reserves (1.3 tcf) and contingent gas resources (1.3
tcf) amount to 2.6 tcf
* Higher volume sold over year is mainly due to higher
entitlement share of gross production offset by movement in
lifting position
* Capital expenditure on infrastructure, drilling and
exploration assets amounted to $677 million for 2014 (2013: $331
million)
* Total revenue for 2014 is expected to be approximately
$1.1 billion (2013: $1 billion) subject to final audit
* Average realised crude oil price during 2014 was
approximately $81/bbl (2013: $91/bbl), at an 18 pct (2013:
provisional discount of 17 pct) discount to brent
* Our target is to grow average gross production at around
10 pct and exit year at 100,000 bopd
* We plan to complete 15 to 20 wells a year in 2015 and 2016
given present and future availability of drilling rigs
* Aim to average gross production at 100,000 bopd in 2016
and maintain this level of production for a minimum period of
five years from 2016
* Capital expenditure for 2015 will be in range of $500mn to
$600mn on drilling and infrastructure in Cheleken contract area
