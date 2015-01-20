Jan 20 Dragon Oil Plc

* Trading statement

* 6.8 pct increase in average daily production rate to approximately 78,790 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in 2014 compared to 73,750 bopd in 2013

* Average daily production rate for month of december 2014 was approximately 89,680 bopd with exit rate of 92,008 bopd

* 2014 year-end oil and condensate 2p reserves amount to 663 (2013: 675) million barrels

* Dragon oil sold 13.5 million barrels of crude oil in 2014 (2013: 11.5 million barrels)

* Gas reserves (1.3 tcf) and contingent gas resources (1.3 tcf) amount to 2.6 tcf

* Higher volume sold over year is mainly due to higher entitlement share of gross production offset by movement in lifting position

* Capital expenditure on infrastructure, drilling and exploration assets amounted to $677 million for 2014 (2013: $331 million)

* Total revenue for 2014 is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion (2013: $1 billion) subject to final audit

* Average realised crude oil price during 2014 was approximately $81/bbl (2013: $91/bbl), at an 18 pct (2013: provisional discount of 17 pct) discount to brent

* Our target is to grow average gross production at around 10 pct and exit year at 100,000 bopd

* We plan to complete 15 to 20 wells a year in 2015 and 2016 given present and future availability of drilling rigs

* Aim to average gross production at 100,000 bopd in 2016 and maintain this level of production for a minimum period of five years from 2016

* Capital expenditure for 2015 will be in range of $500mn to $600mn on drilling and infrastructure in Cheleken contract area