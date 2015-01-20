Jan 20 3i Infrastructure Plc

* Sale of investment in Eversholt Rail Group

* Announces it has agreed to sell its entire stake in Eversholt Rail Group one of three leading rail rolling stock companies in UK, to CK Investments S.A R.L.

* Sale of investment will generate estimated proceeds of approximately 358 mln stg

* In addition to these proceeds, which include 5.9 mln stg of interest receivable, 3i infrastructure received a distribution of 15.5 mln stg from Eversholt Rail in December 2014

* Valuations of Eversholt Rail were 240.8 mln stg at Sep. 30 2014 and 160.3 mln stg at March 31 2014

* All of investors in Eversholt Rail have elected to sell their entire interest in Eversholt Rail to CKI

* Enterprise value of transaction is approximately 2.5 bln stg

* Anticipated that transaction will close in March 2015