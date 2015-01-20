Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Jan 20 3i Infrastructure Plc
* Sale of investment in Eversholt Rail Group
* Announces it has agreed to sell its entire stake in Eversholt Rail Group one of three leading rail rolling stock companies in UK, to CK Investments S.A R.L.
* Sale of investment will generate estimated proceeds of approximately 358 mln stg
* In addition to these proceeds, which include 5.9 mln stg of interest receivable, 3i infrastructure received a distribution of 15.5 mln stg from Eversholt Rail in December 2014
* Valuations of Eversholt Rail were 240.8 mln stg at Sep. 30 2014 and 160.3 mln stg at March 31 2014
* All of investors in Eversholt Rail have elected to sell their entire interest in Eversholt Rail to CKI
* Enterprise value of transaction is approximately 2.5 bln stg
* Anticipated that transaction will close in March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.