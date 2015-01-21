Jan 21 Computacenter Plc
* Pre-Close trading statement
* Results for year are anticipated to be in line with
board's previous expectations for 2014 despite headwinds due to
strength of sterling against euro
* Group revenue for year increased by 1% on a reported basis
and 4% in constant currency
* Services revenue increased by 2% on a reported basis and
5% in constant currency
* Supply chain revenue increased by 1% on a reported basis
and 4% in constant currency
* Far too early to make any predictions in respect of 2015
