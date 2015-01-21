CORRECTED-Investment firm Shore Capital Group says founder to relinquish CEO role
March 29 Independent investment firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
Jan 21 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :
* Rebosis announces an equity raising of approximately R400 million through issue of new linked units
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Book build is now open and co reserves right to close it at anytime Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 German publisher Springer Nature has closed a repricing at the tight end of price talk and increased the size of a euro tranche by €125m to repay a portion of its dollar term loan, at the same time dropping an extension request, banking sources said on Wednesday.