UPDATE 3-Sterling seesaws as PM May triggers Brexit
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds details, stocks moves)
Jan 21 Magnolia Petroleum Plc
* John Cubitt has resigned as chairman and from board of company by mutual consent, with immediate effect.
* Gavin Burnell, existing non-executive director, has been appointed chairman of board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds details, stocks moves)
March 29 Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has outlined measures he would take to untangle his ties to the pharmaceutical industry if confirmed by the Senate.