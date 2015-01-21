Jan 21 Vestjysk Bank A/S :

* Expects a result for entire year of loss about 150 million Danish crowns ($23.30 million) to loss 200 million crowns

* Core earnings are expected to amount to nearly 500 million crowns

* Expects total impairment charges to amount to about 650 million - 700 million crowns in 2014 ($1 = 6.4299 Danish crowns)