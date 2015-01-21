BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources extends completion deadline to buy Penta 5 Packaging to May 31
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp. announces extension to business combination agreement and re-prices private placement financing
Jan 21 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Expects a result for entire year of loss about 150 million Danish crowns ($23.30 million) to loss 200 million crowns
* Core earnings are expected to amount to nearly 500 million crowns
* Expects total impairment charges to amount to about 650 million - 700 million crowns in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4299 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI