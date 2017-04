Jan 20 Capita Plc

* Capita plc: Sheffield council extends contract with Capita

* Sheffield city council has chosen to extend its existing seven-year transformation partnership with Capita, which commenced in January 2009, by up to a further six years, as allowed by initial contract

* This follows approval by council's cabinet on Nov. 12, 2014

Extension of contract will generate additional revenue to Capita of approximately 140 mln stg - 170 mln stg and will run from January 2016 to January 2022