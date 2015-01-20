Jan 20 Goldman Sachs International:

* Intends to sell secondary placing up to 15.4 mln shares in sports direct international

* Shares would be acquired for resale by GSI from Mash Holdings, which is wholly owned by Mike Ashley

* Bookbuilding will commence immediately and will be managed by GSI as sole bookrunner