UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Wh Smith Plc
* Group delivered a good performance in period with profit growth in line with plan
* Total group sales were down 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales down 2%
* In travel, total sales were up 7% with lfl sales up 2%, with an improvement across all channels, particularly large airports.
* Continue to invest in growing business by opening stores in uk and internationally
* In high street, total sales were down 5% with lfl sales also down 5%, in line with plan.
* Remain focused on profitable growth, cash generation and investment in new opportunities and are confident of making further progress. Source text for Eikon: [ID: nRSU6753Ca] Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.