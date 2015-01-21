Jan 21 Wh Smith Plc

* Group delivered a good performance in period with profit growth in line with plan

* Total group sales were down 1% with like-for-like (lfl) sales down 2%

* In travel, total sales were up 7% with lfl sales up 2%, with an improvement across all channels, particularly large airports.

* Continue to invest in growing business by opening stores in uk and internationally

* In high street, total sales were down 5% with lfl sales also down 5%, in line with plan.

* Remain focused on profitable growth, cash generation and investment in new opportunities and are confident of making further progress.