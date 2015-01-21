UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 21 Pets At Home Group Plc
* Another robust quarter, in line to meet expectations for fy15
* Like-For-Like revenue growth of 4.1% driven by strength in advanced nutrition, health & hygiene, christmas range, vip club, services and omni- channel
* Merchandise like-for-like revenue growth of 3.4%
* Services like-for-like revenue growth of 15.6%
* Total revenue growth of 7.8% to £182.2m
* Continues to trade in line with expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.