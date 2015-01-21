UPDATE 3-Sterling seesaws as PM May triggers Brexit
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds details, stocks moves)
Jan 21 Jubilee Platinum Plc
* Does not anticipate issuing market equity towards financing construction phase of its two platinum bearing surface projects
* As co's current asset sale contract expected to provide sufficient funding for equity component contribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices, adds details, stocks moves)
March 29 Dr. Scott Gottlieb, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has outlined measures he would take to untangle his ties to the pharmaceutical industry if confirmed by the Senate.