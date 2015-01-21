BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
Jan 21 Castellum Ab
* Says board proposes a dividend of sek 4.60 (4.25) per share vs 4.52 SEK expected in Reuters poll
* Castellum ab says rental income for 2014 amounted to sekm 3,318 vs 3,332 million sek in reuters poll
* Castellum ab says net income after tax for the year amounted to sekm 1,211 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nh3HRw) Further company coverage: