BRIEF-GAM Holding investor RBR Capital says opposes re-election of some board members
* RBR Capital Advisors, a GAM investor, says it opposes re-election of board members Diego du Monceau, Ezra Field, along with Chairman Hugh Scott-Barrett
Jan 21 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
* Amount of capital raised was increased to 565 mln rand through placing of 47 478 992 linked units at a price of 11.90 rand per unit
* Java Capital acted as sole bookrunner
* CEO Beth Mooney's 2016 total compensation was $8.2 million versus about $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing